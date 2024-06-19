Rabbit Taco Tysons
Food
SIDES
- Guacamole
Creamy avocados, onion, cilantro, and lemon juice$8.00
- Chips with Salsa
Crisp tortilla chips served with a fresh, colorful salsa$7.00
- Guacamole+ Chips+Salsa
Creamy Guacamole, Crisp Tortilla Chips, and our Fresh Salsa$10.00
- Guacamole + Cheese + Chips + Salsa$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mexican Corn
Creamy mayo sauce topped with chili powder, cheese, and lime.$7.00
Salads & Bowls
- Rabbit Salad
Cherry tomatoes, lettuce, avocado, kale, carrots, black beans, cilantro cream, onion, lime juice$12.00
- Mexican Mixed Salad
Grilled steak "halal", grilled pineapple, cilantro lime rice, black beans, pickled onions, queso fresco & guacamole$14.00
- Avocado Salad
Made with an abundance of rich and creamy avocados, vibrant tomatoes, crisp cucumbers, bright red onions, and a fresh herb dressing$12.00
- Taco Bowl
Mixed greens, black beans, tomatoes, corn, avocado, cotija cheese, and tortilla strips, all tossed in a tangy lime dressing$13.00
- Spicy Bowl
Achiote chicken "Halal", kale & romaine, avocado, grilled corn, Roma tomatoes, black beans, cabbage, red onions, tajin tortilla strips, cilantro, queso Oaxaca & roasted poblano dressing$14.00
Tacos
- Asada Taco (1)
Grilled steak "halal", cilantro, salsa verde.$5.00
- Asada Tacos (3)
Grilled steak "halal", cilantro, salsa verde.$13.00
- Chicken Taco (1)
Marinated chicken "Halal", mix veggies$5.00
- Chicken Tacos (3)
Marinated chicken "Halal", mixed veggies$13.00
- Mushroom Al Pastor Taco (1)
Oyster mushrooms al pastor, creamy avocado & pineapple$5.00
- Mushroom Al Pastor Tacos (3)
Oyster mushroom al pastor, creamy avocado & pineapple$13.00
- Lamb Taco (1)
Lamb "Halal", caramelized onion$5.00
- Lamb Tacos (3)
Lamb "Halal", caramelized onion$13.00
- Lobster Taco (1)
Poached lobster, tartare sauce and greens$8.00
- Lobster Tacos (3)
Poached lobster, tartare sauce and greens$20.00
- mix and match$13.00
Quesadillas
- Cheese Quesadilla$12.00
- Asada Quesadilla
Grilled stake "Halal", Mexican cheese, guacamole, mixed greens, lettuce, cream and cheese$14.00
- Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken "Halal", Mexican cheese, guacamole, mixed greens, lettuce, cream and cheese$14.00
- Veggie Quesadilla
Roasted veggies, Mexican cheese, guacamole, mixed greens, lettuce, cream and cheese$14.00
- Lamb Quesadilla
Grilled Lamb "Halal", Mexican cheese, guacamole, mixed greens, lettuce, cream and cheese$16.00
- Lobster Quesadilla
Poached lobster, Mexican cheese, guacamole, mixed greens, lettuce, cream and cheese$18.00